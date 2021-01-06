CrimePoliticsSociety

DC Shooting Witness: “They Shot Her In The Neck; It Was All A Joke Until We Got Inside, Then Guns Came Out” …“Just Make Sure People Know”

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are in Washington for rallies asserting the presidential election was stolen as Congress votes to certify that President-elect Joe Biden won the election. As protesters pushed past police who were trying to block them from entering the building at least one woman was shot.

A witness on the scene, Thomas from New Jersey, told PBS Newshour reporters that he was right beside the woman as she was shot in the neck by officers. The video clip is a roughly two minute clip of a longer segment from PBS Newshour. Its use here is protected under fair use and news reporting.

“There was a young lady who rushed through the windows.  A number of police and secret service were saying to get back, get down, get out of the way. She didn’t heed the call, and as we kind of raised up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck. She fell back on me and started saying its fine, she’s cool, and then she started kind of moving weird, and blood was blood was coming out of her mouth and neck and nose and I don’t know if she is alive or dead anymore.” He went on to say, “It Was All A Joke Until We Got Inside, Then Guns Came Out…. Just make sure people know because this, this cannot stand anymore. This is wrong.”     

Among the chaos, the Senate stopped its proceedings when it was interrupted by an aide who said protesters had breached the fencing around the capital grounds and had entered the building.

Earlier today, President Trump blasted Vice President Pence for not having “the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country.” 

Trump later was urging protesters for peace.

According to NBC News, the woman shot inside the Capitol later died, law enforcement officials said.

