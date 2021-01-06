CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Inmate Azmi Mahmoud, 46, Escapes After Being Transferred To Health Center; Detectives Urge Not to Approach Him; Instead, Call 911

By Joe Mcdermott
Tuesday evening, inmate, Azmi Mahmoud, 46, walked away undetected from the Henderson Behavioral Health facility while being held without bond for violation of probation on charges including battery on a person 65 years old or older, grand theft, possession of cocaine and several other charges.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit detectives are searching for an inmate who walked away from a health center Tuesday evening in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s detention deputies transferred the inmate, Azmi Mahmoud, 46, from the Main Jail to the Henderson Behavioral Health facility earlier today, per court order.

Deputies were notified at approximately 6:30 p.m. Mahmoud left the facility undetected in an unknown direction at approximately 5:45 p.m. Mahmoud was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 21, 2020, and was being held without bond for violation of probation on charges including battery on a person 65 years old or older, grand theft, possession of cocaine and several other charges.

Mahmoud is a 46-year-old Middle Eastern male, about 6’2” tall, approximately 250 lbs. with medium length black and grey hair and tattoos on both forearms (left Forearm NY brooklyn liberty statue, right Forearm skeleton and “latiha” “forever father 7904). Mahmoud was last seen wearing his tan jail uniform with socks and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Azmi Mahmoud’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him; instead, call 911 to report his location.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

