Suspected Burglar Shot Dead By Resident In North Lauderdale; State Attorney’s Office To Determine If Charges Will Be Filed

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in North Lauderdale following an early morning break-in. According to authorities, just before 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a burglary in progress at 8020 S.W. Fifth St. in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and a preliminary investigation revealed that Millard Thompson, 38, of Deerfield Beach, broke into the home and a resident inside the home, Derrick Morgan, 21, armed with a gun shot Thompson. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Thompson deceased. Witnesses told detectives that Thompson was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting, and detectives recovered a gun at the scene that is believed to belong to Thompson.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, and the case is being forwarded to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.