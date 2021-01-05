BusinessLocalPress Releases

RK Centers Acquires Best Buy Plaza in Plantation, Florida

By George McGregor
The property’s new name is RK Best Buy Plaza – Plantation, according to the announcement by Andrew Zidar, RK Centers’ VP of Development and Acquisitions. The store at 12301 W. Sunrise Blvd. consists of 58,400 square feet situated on 7.8 acres. The seller, BSB Plantation Limited Partnership, and RK Centers were represented by Roberto Susi of Axiom Capital Advisors.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL – Continuing its aggressive expansion in South Florida’s hot retail real estate market, RK Centers of Sunny Isles Beach has acquired Best Buy Plaza in Plantation, FL, for $11,500,000. 

“Similar to our purchase earlier this year of the Best Buy in Doral, this deal presented an opportunity to acquire great real estate in a strong retail market. This, in conjunction with Best Buy’s continued success as a retailer, make this an attractive asset for us.”

Andrew Zidar, RK Centers’ VP of Development

RK Centers owns and manages a total of two million square feet in South Florida. This is RK’s  second deal in  Florida  in 2020; the first was the Best Buy in Doral. These acquisitions, valued at $31 million, total 103,000 square feet.

For information about space for lease at any RK Centers Florida property, call  (305) 949-4110  or email azidar@rkcenters.com. The website is www.rkcenters.com.

About RK Centers:
RK Centers is a privately held family-owned real estate development company which owns and manages over 9 million square feet of commercial retail space, primarily ‘open air’ regional and community shopping centers in New England and South Florida. With a minimal amount of leverage, the company closes on acquisitions within 30 days with its own funds. With over 35 years of experience in real estate, RK Centers has a proven track record of success with tenants, customers, and communities with all leasing and management functions performed in-house. For company and property information, visit www.rkcenters.com

