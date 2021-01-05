Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills Woman In Pembroke Park; Mercedes-Benz SUV Went Airborne, Tumbled Over Seven Vehicles, Driver Ejected

According to investigators, at approximately 2:35 a.m. January 3, a driver of a Mercedes-Benz, lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and went airborne after sliding over a dip in the parking lot and tumbled over seven vehicles before coming to a final rest.

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – A multi-vehicle crash left a woman dead in Pembroke Park this past Sunday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the collision. According to investigators, at approximately 2:35 a.m. January 3, Patricia L. Norris, 31, and Stephanie Eugene, 31, were traveling eastbound in a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SUV near the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

For reasons unknown, Norris, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, lost control of the vehicle. The car subsequently exited the roadway along the south side of the street and traveled over a sidewalk and into a parking lot. The Mercedes-Benz then went airborne after sliding over a dip in the parking lot and tumbled over seven vehicles before coming to a final rest.

The impact of the collision also caused damage to several businesses in the area. Norris, who was unrestrained by a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced deceased on scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel at approximately 2:43 a.m. Eugene, who was restrained, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives say excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor to this incident. The investigation continues.