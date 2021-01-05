CrimeLocalSociety

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills Woman In Pembroke Park; Mercedes-Benz SUV Went Airborne, Tumbled Over Seven Vehicles, Driver Ejected

By Joe Mcdermott
COLLISION KILLS WOMAN
According to investigators, at approximately 2:35 a.m. January 3, a driver of a Mercedes-Benz, lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and went airborne after sliding over a dip in the parking lot and tumbled over seven vehicles before coming to a final rest.

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – A multi-vehicle crash left a woman dead in Pembroke Park this past Sunday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the collision. According to investigators, at approximately 2:35 a.m. January 3, Patricia L. Norris, 31, and Stephanie Eugene, 31, were traveling eastbound in a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SUV near the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

For reasons unknown, Norris, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, lost control of the vehicle. The car subsequently exited the roadway along the south side of the street and traveled over a sidewalk and into a parking lot. The Mercedes-Benz then went airborne after sliding over a dip in the parking lot and tumbled over seven vehicles before coming to a final rest.

The impact of the collision also caused damage to several businesses in the area. Norris, who was unrestrained by a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced deceased on scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel at approximately 2:43 a.m. Eugene, who was restrained, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.  

Detectives say excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor to this incident. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

