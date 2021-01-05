Missouri Rep. Josh Hawley Claims “Antifa Scumbags” Terrorized His Wife and Child at His D.C. Home

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) issued a tweet late Monday where he claimed that “Antifa scumbags” came to his Washington, D.C. home that evening to stage a protest and threatened his wife and child with violence while the Congressman was in Missouri.

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

In the tweet, Hawley claimed that the protestors “screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door” and declared that “my family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

Hawley has become a target of criticism in some circles recently, as he has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and his attempts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, where Trump lost to challenger Joe Biden.

Video of the event was shared on social media, where a group of protestors carrying signs and a bullhorn staged what they referred to as a “candlelight vigil” outside of Hawley’s residence, claiming that the Congressman was “disenfranchising black, brown and urban voters.”

.@washingtonpost this morning printing outright lies from the Antifa group who now describe themselves as sweet angels. BS. You screamed through bullhorns, shouted down my wife when she asked you to leave, vandalized property, pounded on our door, and terrorized neighbors — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

While the group was shown standing on the sidewalk in front of Hawley’s home and chanting slogans into the bullhorn – drawing the ire of some of the Congressman’s neighbors due to the noise – there was no screamed threats, vandalism, or attempts to pound open the door, seen in the video although at one point protestors carried a sign to the front door and rang the doorbell.

People may disagree with Senator @HawleyMO but harassing his wife and young child is despicable.



Apparently, this is what the progressive left means by “social justice.” I pray America rejects it.https://t.co/cWunuFVlFo — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 5, 2021

At points in the recording, a woman could be seen looking out of a front window of the house.

#ANTIFA & #BLM Scum Pound On The Door Of Josh Hawley's Home While His Wife & Baby Cower In Fear Inside: pic.twitter.com/maMLRvK7k0 — ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) January 5, 2021

Hawley was among the first members of Congress who vowed to challenge the certification of Biden’s electoral votes on January 6 from several key battleground states that Trump lost; while the challenges will likely prolong the process, they will ultimately be unsuccessful since the Democratic-controlled House has the votes needed to circumvent them.