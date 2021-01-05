Congressman Ends Prayer for 117th Congress with Meaningless Word “AWOMAN” – Twittersphere Lights Up With Criticism from Conservatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) raised eyebrows this past Sunday when he led a prayer for the opening of the newly-installed 117th Congress, ending the two-and-a-half call for peace and unity with an unusual twist saying “Amen and Awoman.”

“And dare I ask, oh Lord, peace even in this chamber now and evermore,” Cleaver, an ordained minister, said. “We ask it in the name of the monotheistic god, Brahma, and god known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and Awoman.”

The inclusion of “Awoman” immediately drew jeers and criticism from numerous individuals – mainly conservatives – since “Amen” is, in fact, not a gendered term, but instead Latin for “so be it.” Cleaver adding “Awoman” to the end of the prayer had many commentators assuming that the made-up phrase was a sign of inclusivity and “wokeness” run amok in the Democratic Party.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) tweeted, “The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with ‘amen and a-women.’ Amen is Latin for ‘so be it.’ It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable.”

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with "amen and a-women."



Amen is Latin for "so be it."



It's not a gendered word.



Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

Matt Walsh, news anchor for The Daily Wire, tweeted, “Awoman is a nonsense word that means nothing. Dems find a way to make everything stupid and nonsensical. Utter clowns, all of them.”

Dems open congress with a prayer that ends “amen and awoman.” Amen is a Latin word that means “truly” or “so be it.” Awoman is a nonsense word that means nothing. Dems find a way to make everything stupid and nonsensical. Utter clowns, all of them.



pic.twitter.com/Q7Fml2pPeE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 3, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. poked fun at the phrase in his own tweet: “Awoman, Amen, and a Preist [sic] walk into a bar…”

Awoman, Amen, and a Preist walk into a bar… https://t.co/2et7vu1e9z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2021

However, Cleaver later addressed the issue in an interview, saying that he inserted “Awoman” into the end of the prayer on Sunday as merely a humorous pun to pay homage to the large number of new women serving in Congress in 2021.