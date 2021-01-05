LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Broward County Sheriff Takes Oath Of Office

By George McGregor
SHERIFF GREGORY TONY TAKES OATH OF OFFICE
With 5,700 employees, including more than 2,800 certified deputies and nearly 600 fire rescue professionals, BSO is a full-service, public safety agency. Sheriff Gregory Tony brings a wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Today, Sheriff Gregory Tony took the oath of office to continue serving as Broward County sheriff. The oath of office is a sacred trust, a promise that Sheriff Tony has made to the community he services, the residents of Broward County, to his fellow first responders, and to himself.

Two years ago when Sheriff Tony assumed command of BSO, he did so with the promise of putting public safety before all else. In just a short time, we’ve made significant progress in achieving our goals. Better training, better equipment and the introduction of new technologies mean Broward County is safer today.  Our progress will continue. Our service to this community will continue. Our focus on public safety, building trust, accountability and transparency will remain our priority.  

Broward County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Gregory Tony brings a wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge to the Broward Sheriff’s Office cultivated from his long career serving in a variety of law enforcement and public safety capacities. Throughout his career, he has led by example and worked tirelessly to fulfill his promise to keep our communities safer.
George McGregor

