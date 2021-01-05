Broward County Sheriff Takes Oath Of Office
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Today, Sheriff Gregory Tony took the oath of office to continue serving as Broward County sheriff. The oath of office is a sacred trust, a promise that Sheriff Tony has made to the community he services, the residents of Broward County, to his fellow first responders, and to himself.
Two years ago when Sheriff Tony assumed command of BSO, he did so with the promise of putting public safety before all else. In just a short time, we’ve made significant progress in achieving our goals. Better training, better equipment and the introduction of new technologies mean Broward County is safer today. Our progress will continue. Our service to this community will continue. Our focus on public safety, building trust, accountability and transparency will remain our priority.Broward County Sheriff’s Office