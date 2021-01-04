CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Needs Public’s Help To Locate Missing-Endangered Toddler Taken by Father From Ormond Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
ORMOND BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for help to locate a male toddler who is considered missing and endangered after his father took him from Ormond Beach early today.

According to detectives, the father, Allen Keller, 36, left 110 Rodeo Road, Ormond Beach, about 7:30 a.m. today with the child, Odin Allen Keller, age 15 months. Keller was intoxicated and/or under the influence of narcotics when he left with the child.

The child is a white male, about 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with chin-length blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a dinosaur design and “DINO MITE” on the front, black pants and white socks.
Keller, 35, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and interference with child custody. Keller’s mode of transportation is unknown at this time.

Anyone who locates the pair or has information about them is asked to call 911 immediately.

Support Independent Journalism:
