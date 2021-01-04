VIDEO: Deputy, Good Samaritan Pull Man Away from Vehicle Fire After Severe Crash on Palm Coast Parkway

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a severe car crash on Palm Coast Parkway at the I-95 overpass on Sunday, January 3 at 11:12 p.m. According to authorities, a car had crashed into a scooter and both vehicles were actively on fire. Deputy Dalrymple was the first to arrive on scene. The driver of the scooter had been ejected and was on the roadway with a severe head injury.

Due to the proximity of the victim to the vehicle on fire, Deputy Dalrymple and a witness on scene, Christina Atwell, immediately ran to the injured man and pulled him away from the fire just as the vehicle becomes fully engulfed in flames.

“Deputy Dalrymple and Ms. Atwell put their own safety at risk in order to move the injured man away from the crash and a safe distance from the flames,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “In the body camera footage you can hear an explosion from the vehicle fire just as they are pulling the man away from the crash site. Their quick and selfless actions may have helped save this injured man’s life.”

The driver of the scooter was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center by ambulance. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.