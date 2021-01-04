Vice President Mike Pence: “I Promise You, Come This Wednesday, We Will Have Our Day In Congress” – Heckled to “Do The Right Thing” on January 6

GEORGIA – While making two stops and campaigning in Georgia, Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern with many American’s regarding the validity of the last Presidential election held on November 3, 2020, and for what seemed like, weeks thereafter. While rallying supporters to get out to vote in Georgia’s runoff elections tomorrow, Pence made the following statement:

“I know we all got out doubts about the last election, and I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities, and I promise, come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress,”

Supporters of President Trump chanted “four more years” while others which may be doubtful of Pence, heckled the Vice President to “Do the right thing” on January 6.

Mike Pence could be the last avenue open for a Trump win under the Electoral Count Act as he announces the electors from each state that have been won by each presidential candidate. The Electoral Count Act describes exactly how that count should proceed if the election results remain “in dispute” with “dueling slates of electors” – a process that has never really been tested.