Shooting at Little River Park in Miami Injures Eight

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District, is investigating an incident that resulted in two juveniles and six adults being shot at Little River Park in Miami. According to investigators, preliminary information revealed that on Sunday, January 3, at approximately 7:07 p.m., two unknown males walked toward the basketball court, began firing indiscriminately and fled on foot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported seven of the victims to area hospitals. The eighth victim was airlifted to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center. Two of the victims were transported in stable condition and six were transported in critical condition. The victims ages ranged from 16 years old to 21. The unknown subjects remain at large. No description or age range was released for the two suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

