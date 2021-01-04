Recently Released Florida Man with Long Rap Sheet Kills Siblings While Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle; Eight Prison Sentences, 38 Convictions

The suspect, Reginald Harris of Orlando, 47, also died in the crash while Harris was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95. Harris, whose license had been revoked, had an extensive criminal history including eight prison sentences, 18 felony convictions and 20 misdemeanor convictions. He had also multiple prison sentences since the 1990s.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Earlier today, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a man who, while fleeing officers on Tuesday, December 29, caused an automobile crash that killed two Wisconsin siblings and injured two others, according to reports.

The suspect, Reginald Lamar Harris of Orlando, 47, also died in the crash, which took place while Harris was allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 95, police say.

Harris – whose license had been revoked since 2000 – had an extensive criminal history, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, including eight prison sentences, 18 felony convictions and 20 misdemeanor convictions. He had also multiple prison sentences since the 1990s, authorities say. His most recent prison release was September 15, 2020, just over three months ago.

“I mean, the bottom line is Harris was a career criminal. He murdered two people. Those kids were murdered,” Chitwood said to ClickOrlando.com. “It’s no different than if he took a gun and put it to their heads, what he did to those kids.”

On a Facebook post, Chitwood noted that Harris was “known to commit multiple felony robberies with a firearm, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft and drug possession.”

For those who have been asking: This is who murdered Danycka and Domynick Milis on I-95, and injured Drake Milis and Kyley Larsen:



Reginald Lamar Harris, 47 (DOB 1/14/1973), Orlando, now deceased



50 felony charges – 18 convictions



42 misdemeanor charges – 20 convictions pic.twitter.com/WMc6fXz1Jd — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) January 4, 2021

The incident took place while Harris was driving a stolen Nissan Altima pursued by Flagler and Volusia deputy sheriffs when he turned around and began to drive the wrong way in the I-95 southbound lanes near the I-4 interchange in Daytona Beach, cops say. While doing so Harris struck an SUV head-on, killing himself as well as Danycka Milis, 18, and her brother Domynic Milis, 21; their 13-year-old brother, Drake, and 17-year-old cousin, Kyley Larsen, both in the SUV’s back seat, survived with injuries, officials report.

Chitwood referred to Harris on Facebook as the man “who murdered Danycka and Domynick Milis.” The family members had been visiting Florida from Wisconsin and had been returning from a Christmas light event at the time of the crash, police say.