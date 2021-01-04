PoliticsPress ReleasesU.S. News

Pro-Trump Activists, Faith Leaders and Entertainers To Protest 2020 Election Heist at #StopTheSteal Rally January 5th In Freedom Plaza

By George McGregor
Thousands of Trump supporters gather at the Supreme Court to show their support for President Trump after the election. Nov. 14, 2020, Washington, DC, Editorial credit: Nicole Glass Photography / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Eighty Percent Coalition is proud to present the #StopTheSteal Rally To Save America, held in Washington D.C. on January 5th in Freedom Plaza, from 5pm-8pm, as the House and Senate debate the voter fraud and widespread irregularities that occurred during the 2020 election. The events of Tuesday January 5th open a two-day schedule of protests in which as many as 1 million Americans are expected to descend on the nation’s capital.  

The protest is to call on the Republicans in the House and Senate to move not to certify the fraudulent vote of the Electoral College. By law, any house member may object and if that objection is seconded, both houses must debate and the American people will have a real opportunity to see the overwhelming evidence of voter fraud and cyber manipulation of the vote.  

As the United States Congress gathers to have hearings on the validity and certification of the Electoral College votes and general election results from the 2020 election, tens of thousands of patriots are expected to assemble in the nation’s capitol to address the rampant voter fraud and election violations that occurred during the 2020 election. 

The expected speakers at the peaceful protest include long time confidant and political advisor, Roger Stone, who was recently pardoned by the President after being framed in the Mueller witch hunt, Trump volunteer foreign policy advisor George Papadopolous – yet another target of the now discredited Mueller investigation, Pastor Mark Burns Head of Now Network, Former Police Commissioner of New York Bernard Kerik, OAN News Anchor Jack Posobiec, Civil Rights Activist Angela Stanton King, Rapper Bryson GrayRogan O’Handley – DC Draino, Attorney and Activist and Mega-Blogger, Dr. Gina Loudon – Real America’s Voice Anchor, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Bible Vision Church and Ty and Charlene Bollinger of United Medical Freedom SuperPAC. 

“This will be my first public speech since the President corrected the injustice of my political lynching in a soviet-style show trial last January,” said Stone, who the President issued a full and unconditional pardon to on December 23, 2020.  

“Republicans in the House and Senate must show some backbone to support the greatest Republican President since Abraham Lincoln, a man who transformed the Republican Party into a driving force behind our historic economic growth and defender of working families,” said Stone who met with the President last Sunday night in West Palm Beach. 

