Doctor Fired After Speaking Out Against Lockdowns Another Example of Medical Cancel Culture, Says Not-For-Profit Healthcare Organization

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) condemned the retaliatory actions taken against three Bay Area doctors who they say had the courage to speak out against California’s scientifically illiterate and economically devastating COVID-19 lockdown strategy.

Dr. Michael deBoisblanc and two other physicians sent a letter to Contra Costa County health officials and legislators on December 10 asking them to justify a stay-at-home order set to expire in January 2021. Among other restrictions, the order bans outdoor dining and keeps schoolchildren away from in-person instruction.

“Some of the county lockdown measures like keeping our kids out of school, really has proven to be safe. And that was the main reason we drafted this letter,” said Dr. Michael Deboisblanc while speaking with Fox News December 23. “We’re worried some of the actions the county and government is taking, can definitely have negative impacts on the public health,” deBoisblanc added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to suggest that outdoor dining significantly contributes to the community spread of COVID, nor do school-age children under 18 represent vectors for the disease.

Less than a week after sending the letter, Dr. deBoisblanc was fired from his position as trauma medical director at John Muir Health. Dr. deBoisblanc’s termination is consistent with a pattern of intimidation, professional sanction, and even censorship members of America’s Frontline Doctors experienced after organizing a COVID educational summit in Washington, DC last July.

“Dr. deBoisblanc’s firing is further proof that medical cancel culture is real and getting worse for physicians and patient advocates who dare to question the phony expertise of our so-called ‘expert’ class,” said Dr. Gold. “I started AFLDS to offer concerned citizens a resource for timely COVID-related information untainted by politicized medicine and the public health establishment’s failed consensus. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this latest example of medical censorship and call on county and state officials in California to justify the continued lockdowns with transparency and scientific data, or immediately end them. Enough is enough. The lives of millions of our fellow Americans are at stake, and America’s Frontline Doctors will not stay silent.”

Simone Gold, MD, JD and AFLDS Founder, lost her job as a physician practicing emergency medicine and several others were threatened by their states’ medical and pharmacy boards for defending safe and effective early treatment options for coronavirus patients.