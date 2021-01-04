CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Arrest Margate Man For First Degree Murder In Stabbing Death On New Year’s Day In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, Phillip M. Stevenson, 50, is a suspect in the Friday, January 1 homicide. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s K9 and VIPER units arrested Stevenson who was taken to the Broward County Main Jail and charged with first degree murder. 

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a Margate man for the stabbing death of a Pompano Beach man on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Friday, January 1, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a stabbing in the 2700 block of N.W. Fourth Court in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and located John Moye Jr., 26, suffering from injuries. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue attempted lifesaving measures and transported Moye Jr. to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and gathered evidence pointing to Phillip M. Stevenson, 50, as the suspect in the homicide. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s K9 and VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units arrested Stevenson who was taken to the Broward County Main Jail and charged with first degree murder. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
