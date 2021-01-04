Broward Homicide Detectives Arrest Margate Man For First Degree Murder In Stabbing Death On New Year’s Day In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a Margate man for the stabbing death of a Pompano Beach man on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Friday, January 1, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a stabbing in the 2700 block of N.W. Fourth Court in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and located John Moye Jr., 26, suffering from injuries. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue attempted lifesaving measures and transported Moye Jr. to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and gathered evidence pointing to Phillip M. Stevenson, 50, as the suspect in the homicide. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s K9 and VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units arrested Stevenson who was taken to the Broward County Main Jail and charged with first degree murder.