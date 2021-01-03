Op-Ed: One Of The Largest Peaceful Protests In American History To Take Place In Washington D.C., January 5th And 6th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On January 5th and 6th, one of the largest peaceful protests in American history will take place in Washington D.C. when as many as one million Americans will descend on our Nation’s capital to protest the theft of the 2020 Presidential election through systematic voter fraud and cyber manipulation of the vote.

Because the corporately owned mainstream media pushes the false narrative that the President’s support in the country for an honest selection result is dwindling, it has been vitally important to mobilize thousands of Americans across the country at events organized to demonstrate that not only are we still the majority but that President Trump won a majority of the legal votes cast.

It is vitally important that those who refuse to accept the theft of this election promote and participate in peaceful protests across the country every Saturday to refute the media myth that the President’s support is dwindling – particularly the massive peaceful protests planned for Washington DC on January 5th and 6th.

The unprecedented media blockade, which includes every major social media platform, is being used to make Biden’s “victory” look legitimate and legal. That’s why we need you to come to Washington DC if you are able to, or support our effort to have a large, effective, safe, and record-breaking peaceful protests on January 5th and 6th.

Because ours is a grassroots pop-up movement, we are underfunded. I am deeply concerned about the safety and the security of the Americans who will be joining us for the historic events of January 5th and 6th. In numbers, there is strength.

While we are very proud of our first protests across the country on November 14, many of our peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. were victims of violent attacks perpetrated by thugs from ANTIFA and BLM.

We now recognize our immediate need for a reasonable level of private security at every one of our events, as well as funds for permits, staging, transportation, and legal fees. George Soros provides the funding for the attacks on our peaceful patriots. We must defend them.

Please send your contribution to the Stop The Steal Security Project at StopTheSteal.org today. Time is short and arrangements for private security for this historic event must be made in the next two days.

We will not be silenced. We will not quit. With your help, we will mount a peaceful, safe public protest in our Nation’s capital which has the potential to change the direction of history.

Please support the #StopTheSteal movement today by going to StopTheSteal.org and sending your maximum possible contribution.

God bless you and God bless President Donald J. Trump.