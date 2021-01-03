Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting Involving Multiple Officers From The City Of Homestead Police Department at Scene of Burglary In Progress

According to investigators, on Sunday, January 3, at approximately 2:30 a.m., uniform officers from the City of Homestead Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence. When officers arrived, the subject fled the scene on foot.

MIAMI-DADE, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a police shooting involving multiple officers from the City of Homestead Police Department. According to investigators, on Sunday, January 3, at approximately 2:30 a.m., uniform officers from the City of Homestead Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence.

When officers arrived, the subject fled the scene on foot. As a perimeter was established, officers located the subject in front of the City of Homestead City Hall. The subject shot at the officers and they returned fire, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the subject to be deceased. Investigators have recovered the subject’s firearm on the scene. Although no officers were injured, one of them was shot through the pants in the leg area. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.