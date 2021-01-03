CrimeLocalSociety

Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting Involving Multiple Officers From The City Of Homestead Police Department at Scene of Burglary In Progress

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Homestead police
According to investigators, on Sunday, January 3, at approximately 2:30 a.m., uniform officers from the City of Homestead Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence. When officers arrived, the subject fled the scene on foot.

MIAMI-DADE, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a police shooting involving multiple officers from the City of Homestead Police Department. According to investigators, on Sunday, January 3, at approximately 2:30 a.m., uniform officers from the City of Homestead Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a residence.

When officers arrived, the subject fled the scene on foot. As a perimeter was established, officers located the subject in front of the City of Homestead City Hall. The subject shot at the officers and they returned fire, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the subject to be deceased. Investigators have recovered the subject’s firearm on the scene. Although no officers were injured, one of them was shot through the pants in the leg area. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking Identity Of Suspect Who Stole Packages…

Joe Mcdermott

Experts Urge Prioritizing Florida Prisons for COVID-19…

Trimmel Gomes

Traffic Homicide Detectives Looking for Fleeing Driver of…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 793