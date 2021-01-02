CrimeLocalSociety

Seminole County Detectives Seeking Whereabouts Of Two Adults Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Missing/Endangered Adults
According to authorities, in the early morning hours of December 31st, 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Church and her boyfriend 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey, went missing under what police say are suspicious circumstances.

SANFORD, FL – Seminole County detectives are asking the public for help in gathering information on the whereabouts of two adults missing under what police say are suspicious circumstances. According to authorities, in the early morning hours of December 31st, a 2021 black Toyota Camry bearing Florida tag JKMN34 was located at 1980 Cameron Avenue in Sanford.

The night previous, the vehicle had been occupied by 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Church and her boyfriend 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey. The couple has not been seen since late Wednesday night. 

Evidence located inside the vehicle indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at (800-423-tips).

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dania Beach Homicide Suspect Arrested On Christmas Eve

Joe Mcdermott

Undercover Operation Leads to Closure of Drug House in Palm…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Brooks: “We’re Going To Sponsor And Co-Sponsor Objections To…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 792