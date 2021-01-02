Seminole County Detectives Seeking Whereabouts Of Two Adults Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

According to authorities, in the early morning hours of December 31st, 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Church and her boyfriend 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey, went missing under what police say are suspicious circumstances.

SANFORD, FL – Seminole County detectives are asking the public for help in gathering information on the whereabouts of two adults missing under what police say are suspicious circumstances. According to authorities, in the early morning hours of December 31st, a 2021 black Toyota Camry bearing Florida tag JKMN34 was located at 1980 Cameron Avenue in Sanford.

The night previous, the vehicle had been occupied by 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Church and her boyfriend 26-year-old Trodarius Rainey. The couple has not been seen since late Wednesday night.

Evidence located inside the vehicle indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at (800-423-tips).