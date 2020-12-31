Op-Ed: Beijing Biden vs. America’s Champion: Donald Trump

Donald Trump during a rally in October 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Editorial credit: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com. Joe Biden delivering remarks on the Trump administration’s actions in Iraq at Chelsea Piers on January 2020 in New York City. Editorial credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Let’s be honest about this: We’ve already lost the Republic. You can see this for yourself each time you put on a face mask to leave your home and stand in line 6 feet behind someone else as you wait to enter Safeway or Trader Joe’s or Walmart.

You can see it when you’re denied normal medical service unless you take a Covid-19 test and it comes back negative. If you’re not sick but get a false positive reading, you’re plumb out of luck. They’ll see you in two weeks if, and only if, you test negative—even if you haven’t been sick all this time. Meanwhile, suffer.

Christians can see it every Sunday when they’re locked out of church; Jews can see it every Friday night and Saturday morning when they’re locked out of the synagogue. And no, Zoom meetings where you sit enclosed in your pod and watch your minister, pastor, priest or rabbi on a computer screen or smart-phone doesn’t cut it. Is that how you’d like to take your vacations, sight-seeing in Rome via video? Watching others snorkel and swim in Honolulu? Is this the way you want your Thanksgivings to be, in a computerized video conference room, watching your out-of-town loved ones carve their turkey, waving to you across the ether, to keep you “safe”?

I guarantee you, Italians under Mussolini had it better than this.

The question, then, comes down to this: Can we get our Republic back?

And at least 74 million Americans apparently agree that our only chance of doing so is by ensuring that the real winner of the 2020 election, President Donald J. Trump, is duly installed in office for his second term on January 20, 2021.

Let’s be clear about something else: Joe Biden does not have a transition team, unless by that he means he’s transitioning to an assisted living facility for Alzheimer patients. Nor is he the “President-elect” when no one has elected him. He remains one of two presidential candidates—the one whose backers have apparently perpetrated the biggest vote fraud in our history, as Basement Biden told us himself, in what was either a rare moment of candor and lucidity, or was the Freudian slip of the century. “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” As they say, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

But it seems we can count on the New York Times to run interference for the biggest crooks, criminals and traitors in America. Here’s how the Paper of Record explains the miraculous ascension of Beijing Biden—with his few pathetic and sparsely attended “rallies”—over the dynamo known as Trump, whose numerous rallies draw 30,000 to 50,000 people, not counting the ones they couldn’t fit into the venues.

Never fear, the Times has the answer: “The Biden Bump.” Seriously? Here’s a quote from The Gray Lady: “If Democrats had nominated any candidate other than Joe Biden, President Trump may well have won re-election.” Ahem, did the Times astute journalists fail to notice that Trump swept this election in such a landslide the cheaters had to move into overdrive to try to stem the red wave?

Allow me to offer another, more apt explanation, with a different tagline: “The Biden Dump”—referring to those truckloads and suitcases full of pristine ballots that were dumped into the vote-counting headquarters in half a dozen swing states and loaded into their dicey machines multiple times. Sleepy Joe was spot on when he boasted about the Dems’ vote fraud enterprise.

We can also almost always count on Mitt Romney to stab Trump in the back: “At some point truth, freedom and democracy have to ascend, and you step aside,” said RINO Romney on November 8th, while the fraud was still proceeding apace.

Lucky for us that upwards of 90 million people voted for Trump—if we factor in the percentage of votes the Dems tore up or stole on the Dominion machines—and there’s every possibility we’ll soon witness the rightful winner of this election being inaugurated for his second term. I, for one, can’t wait to see what Melania will wear.