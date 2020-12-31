CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Identity Of Suspect Who Stole Packages From Residences In Country Fair Neighborhood Of West Boynton Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of a female suspects they say stole several packages from multiple residences in the Country Fair neighborhood in West Boynton Beach. According to authorities she was seen leaving in a vehicle captured in surveillance footage. This incident occurred on December 22, 2020. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

