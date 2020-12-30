CrimeLocalSociety

Undercover Operation Leads to Closure of Drug House in Palm Terrace Mobile Home Park

By Jessica Mcfadyen
BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with the assistance of the FCSO SWAT team, executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 10 1st Court in the Palm Terrace mobile home park in Bunnell on Tuesday. The Search Warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU at the residence.

During the Search Warrant, 28-year-old Dakota Keith Brill and 28-year-old Carolynne Jaymee Fleck, along with an 8 year old child and 5 day old baby, were located residing inside the residence.

While searching the residence, quantities of THC concentrate and Cannabis were located in plain view in the living room and in arm’s reach of the 8 year old child. Additionally, multiple loaded firearms were located in Brill and Fleck’s bedroom which were also in plain view and easily within arm’s reach of the child. There was also no locking mechanism on their bedroom door to restrict access to the child.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) was contacted and apprised of this investigation. Brill was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell within 1000’ of a Church, Possession of Cannabis over 20 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Neglect. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond allowed.

“I’d like to thank the Bunnell Police Department for their assistance in this case and the outstanding work by our drug agents and SWAT team which took this poison peddler off the streets,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is not his first offense and now he is putting innocent children in jeopardy with his risky and illegal behavior. He’s had his chances now he needs to find a legal career to take care of these kids. If he refuses, he needs to be locked up for a long time.”

Additional charges are pending and this investigation is ongoing. Brill has two previous arrests for narcotics and violation of probation. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to report suspicious activity to the FCSO by calling 386-313-4911 for non-emergencies or sending a tip to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can also send a tip through the FCSO Mobile App on your smartphone. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

