Traffic Homicide Detectives Looking for Fleeing Driver of 2018 Kia Optima LX With Missing Mirror Involved In Fatal Hit-and-Run In North Lauderdale

By Joe Mcdermott
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL = Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday night in North Lauderdale. According to authorities, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on December 29, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding an accident with injuries in the 1400 block of South State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found a female pedestrian, Rose Clarke, 66, of Hollywood, lying in the road. Clarke was pronounced deceased on the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle travelling northbound struck Clarke as she crossed State Road 7 after exiting a Broward County bus. That vehicle then fled the scene. Another vehicle hit Clarke while she was on the ground. The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene, attempted to render aid and cooperated with investigators.

Traffic Homicide detectives noted that Clarke was not crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when she was initially struck. Detectives believe the vehicle that fled the scene is a pearl white 2018 Kia Optima LX. During the crash, the vehicle’s passenger side view mirror came off the car. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4841. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

