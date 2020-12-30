HealthLocalSociety

Experts Urge Prioritizing Florida Prisons for COVID-19 Vaccination

By Trimmel Gomes
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Dade County Men's Correctional Facility, Florida. File photo, credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.
Dade County Men’s Correctional Facility, Florida. File photo, credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Health advocacy groups say Florida’s recommendations on COVID vaccine priority should include people in prison as well as staff members. Gov. Ron DeSantis broke away from Centers for Disease Control recommendations when he ordered people 65 and older to be next in line for COVID vaccinations, instead of those 75 and older.

He said his focus is on seniors, “where the risk is greatest.”

Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, co-founder of the COVID Prison Project and a researcher at the University of North Carolina, said infection rates in prisons are four times higher, and the death rate is three times higher, than in the general population.

“Prisons in Florida and also in many states across the country have been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brinkley-Rubinstein observed. “And we’ve seen little ability for prison systems to mitigate large-scale outbreaks.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

A statement from the Florida Department of Corrections said it is waiting for approval and direction from the Florida Department of Health. It redirects people to the state’s Vaccination Plan, which lists prisons in later phases of the rollout. The department currently lists 191 COVID-related deaths among people in prison on its website.

Groups, from the American Medical Association to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, recommend incarcerated people be given priority after healthcare workers and nursing-home residents.

Brinkley-Rubinstein added there’s a clear connection between what happens in prisons and communities.

“Staff move in and out of the prison and then, they go back home to their community,” Brinkley-Rubinstein explained. “And if they’re exposed in the prison setting, they bring that back to their neighborhood; and if they’re exposed in their neighborhood, they may bring that into prison. And that same risk happens when people are released.”

Since the pandemic started, the COVID Prison Project has tracked more than 311,000 cases and 1,860 deaths among incarcerated people across the nation. Among prison staff, it reports more than 70,000 infections and 100 deaths nationwide.

Comment via Facebook
Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Proactive Police Work In Flagler County Takes Two Criminals…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Rep. Joe Geller Files National Popular Vote Bill to Make…

George McGregor

Greenpointe Developers And Cross Lake Partners Announce…

George McGregor
1 of 820