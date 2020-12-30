Dania Beach Homicide Suspect Arrested On Christmas Eve

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Edwin Carpenter, 31, of Lauderhill, in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Dania Beach last week. He was booked in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail and faces one count of murder.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested Edwin Carpenter, 31, of Lauderhill, in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Dania Beach last week. Carpenter was arrested just after 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale. He was booked in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail and faces one count of murder.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., December 23, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 51st Court in Dania Beach. Responding deputies found a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Tony Mitchell, 25, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. No one else was injured.

Thursday afternoon, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Northeast 16th Court in Fort Lauderdale and located a vehicle and persons of interest. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.