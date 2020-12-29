Rep. Joe Geller Files National Popular Vote Bill to Make Every Voter Equal

Florida is among 48 states that award its electoral votes to the winner of the state popular vote. Photo credit: Florida House of Representatives. The appearance of U.S. Government visual information does not imply or constitute U.S. Government endorsement.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Rep. Joe Geller (D-Dania Beach) filed House Bill 39, the National Popular Vote bill, to guarantee the candidate with the most votes wins the presidency.

“It’s time to pass a law to change the way we vote for president—and it’s never been more urgent than in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 election,” said Floridians for National Popular Vote CEO Kathleen Crampton.

“This year’s election has again highlighted the flaws in our current system. We need House Bill 39 now,” said Geller.

If the bill passes, Florida will join the “Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote.” Currently, Florida is among 48 states that awards its electoral votes to the winner of the state popular vote; if Florida joins the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the votes would be awarded to the winner of the National Popular Vote.

The bill has two new cosponsors, Rep. Michael Grieco (D-Miami Beach) and Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando).

Floridians for National Popular Vote supports HB 39, along with its coalition partners, Common Cause, National Popular Vote, Inc., Make Every Vote Matter, and League of Women Voters.

“This bill allows states to direct their electors to vote for the winner of the national popular vote, rather than the state popular vote. This way, every vote would matter,” said Crampton. “The bill does not require a constitutional amendment because it is passed by the states—which have complete control over how they award their electoral votes under Article 2 Section 1 of the Constitution.”

So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have passed the legislation, adding up to 196 electoral votes, and it is only 74 votes away from reaching 270, which would activate the law.

“If we pass this bill in Florida with our 29 electoral votes, we will be 83% of the way to 270 and guaranteeing that the U.S. President is the winner of the National Popular Vote. We would eliminate the turmoil of the present system,” said Crampton.

The Floridians for National Popular Vote coalition, with a statewide network of supporters, is part of the growing National Popular Vote movement, lobbying for bills to be passed in more states. More information is available at www.floridiansfornpv.com.