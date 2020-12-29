Genesis Wins Three 2020 Good Design® Awards

Genesis proved its design capabilities on a global stage by showcasing elements of its unique design identity, including its Crest Grille and the two-lined Quad Lamps.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA – The GOOD DESIGN® Awards have once again recognized Genesis for its high standards of design. Genesis announced today that it won three 2020 GOOD DESIGN® awards in the Transportation category for the G80, the GV80, and its ‘Copper Design theme’ in the Genesis Infotainment System.

This is the sixth year in a row that Genesis has been recognized by the awards. Previous GOOD DESIGN® award winners include the G90 in 2015, the Vision G Concept in 2016, the G80 Sport and GV80 Concept in 2017, the G70 and Essentia Concept in 2018, and the G90 and Mint Concept in 2019.

“We are honored to be named a recipient of the GOOD DESIGN® award once again, and we are proud to be recognized for our dedication to design and our ongoing efforts to offer customers a genuine luxury experience,” said Genesis official.

Genesis proved its design capabilities on a global stage by showcasing elements of its unique design identity, including its Crest Grille and the two-lined Quad Lamps.

The GV80, Genesis’s first SUV model, joined the lineup in January of 2020. The interior and exterior styling of the GV80 were a collaboration among Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany.

The G80, the centerpiece of the Genesis lineup, was launched in March of 2020 and features a perfect balance of athleticism and elegance. The G80 offers uncompromising style and practicality, representing the most modern interpretation of the classic sedan profile with an ideal rear-wheel drive proportion and smooth coupe-like roofline. The interior epitomizes ‘the Beauty of White Space’, achieving the perfect balance of personal space and state-of-the-art technology.

The GV80, Genesis’s first SUV model, joined the lineup in January of 2020. The interior and exterior styling of the GV80 were a collaboration among Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany.

Signature Genesis design elements are immediately visible on the GV80 from every vantage point. The Crest Grille emphasizes a level of gravitas that is consistent with the positioning of the GV80. The Quad Lamps are now a distinct part of Genesis’s identity. The GV80’s interior also has been designed with the beauty of white space in mind, with the concept of ‘luxury in space’ defining the open feeling of the GV80’s cabin.

The GV80’s interior also has been designed with the beauty of white space in mind, with the concept of ‘luxury in space’ defining the open feeling of the GV80’s cabin.

Featured in both the G80 and the GV80, Genesis’s ‘Copper Design theme’ of Infotainment System was also recognized for its exceptional design. This is the second major distinction that the ‘Copper Design theme’ of Infotainment System has won, following its 2020 Red Dot Award in the category of Interface Design. The Genesis Infotainment System’s copper design theme provides optimized visibility and usability while driving, using a sophisticated copper theme that reflects Genesis’ luxury brand identity. AR-based navigation, Car Pay, Valet Mode and Home-to-Car also utilize the copper-design theme for a consistent user experience. The system also provides wireless updates for customers’ continued satisfaction.

The longest-running awards program for design excellence, GOOD DESIGN® marked its 70th anniversary in 2020. It Awards for design and innovation, sustainability, creativity, branding, ecologically responsible design, human factors, materials, technology, graphic arts, packaging, and universal design by various industrial design and graphic design firms working for the world’s major manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies in over 50 countries.