Brooks: “We’re Going To Sponsor And Co-Sponsor Objections To The Electoral College Vote Returns” on January 6 When Congress Meets

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama plans to challenge the election results, siding with President Trump on issues of voter fraud and election theft. The fight will focus on January 6, when Congress formally receives the results of the Electoral College for Joe Biden to become president. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Brooks, an attorney by profession, said the evidence of voter fraud is both overwhelming and compelling.

“The evidence is overwhelming and compelling that there has been serious voter fraud and election theft in this election in a number of different ways…. There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have… We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won sufficient Electoral College votes to be the presumptive winner, however, the Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in multiple states.

Rep. Mo Brooks: Americans Must Urge Congressmen to Block Electors From Disputed States@EpochTimes @RepMoBrooks https://t.co/dVqFbHdbCI — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) December 21, 2020

Congressional rules require a House member and Senator to both challenge a state’s electoral slate when they jointly convene on January 6. If Brooks and at least one other Senator band together to oppose the electoral vote, both chambers would be required to hold a debate and vote on whether to approve or deny throwing out contested electoral votes.

According to Newsweek, Republican Alabama Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville has suggested he will back Representative Brooks’s challenge.