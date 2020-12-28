HealthSocietyU.S. News

Viral Video Captured Shows Woman Refusing To Wear Face Mask: “I Am Done!” It’s A Lie And Everyone’s Buying It, I’ve Reached My Breaking Point”

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Megyn Kelly
The footage shows the woman refusing to wear a mask while citizens of California have been told they must wear face coverings in public, as well as while attending high risk gatherings, including shopping, taking public transit, or seeking medical care.

LOS ANGELES, CA – A video of a woman refusing to wear a face mask in a Los Angeles CVS pharmacy store is going viral on social media with many suggesting the defiant woman is only portraying what a growing number of citizens believe is a government gone too far.

The footage, originally captured by Twitter user Ty Stiklorious, shows the woman refusing to wear a mask while citizens of California have been told they must wear face coverings in public, as well as while attending high risk gatherings, including shopping, taking public transit, or seeking medical care.

“I’m not saying COVID’s not real, I’m just saying, I’m not sick. I am not sick and asymptomatic spread has been shown to be a myth, so why am I going to be treated like a sick person?” the woman said. “This is not what they’re telling us it is. It’s a lie. This is a lie, I’m telling you. It’s a lie and everyone’s buying it. And it will go on, and on, and on as long as they feed us this lie and we comply with it, and I am done. Tonight, I’ve reached a breaking point, I’m done.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

It was unclear whether the woman left on her own or whether police had to be called.

There are plenty of conflicting reports on mask effectiveness from a variety of sources, many authoritative. For instance, in March, a video began circulating on social media showing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), saying “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” Fauci’s remarks do not represent his current stance on face coverings nor the updated guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I don’t regret anything I said then because in the context of the time in which I said it, it was correct. We were told in our task force meetings that we have a serious problem with the lack of PPEs and masks for the health providers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to take care of sick people,”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), July 2020 

In May, The New England Journal of Medicine wrote:

“Expanded masking protocols’ greatest contribution may be to reduce the transmission of anxiety, over and above whatever role they may play in reducing transmission of Covid-19.”

The New England Journal of Medicine, May 2020

The CDC still does recommend wearing masks in public settings when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain saying

Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, November 2020
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Poland Targets Social Media Platforms in Effort to Protect…

John Colascione

Election Integrity Group Releases 1400-page Super-Appendix…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: Political Correctness Now Strangles English Grammar

Alan Bergstein
1 of 887