Viral Video Captured Shows Woman Refusing To Wear Face Mask: “I Am Done!” It’s A Lie And Everyone’s Buying It, I’ve Reached My Breaking Point”

LOS ANGELES, CA – A video of a woman refusing to wear a face mask in a Los Angeles CVS pharmacy store is going viral on social media with many suggesting the defiant woman is only portraying what a growing number of citizens believe is a government gone too far.

The footage, originally captured by Twitter user Ty Stiklorious, shows the woman refusing to wear a mask while citizens of California have been told they must wear face coverings in public, as well as while attending high risk gatherings, including shopping, taking public transit, or seeking medical care.

“I’m not saying COVID’s not real, I’m just saying, I’m not sick. I am not sick and asymptomatic spread has been shown to be a myth, so why am I going to be treated like a sick person?” the woman said. “This is not what they’re telling us it is. It’s a lie. This is a lie, I’m telling you. It’s a lie and everyone’s buying it. And it will go on, and on, and on as long as they feed us this lie and we comply with it, and I am done. Tonight, I’ve reached a breaking point, I’m done.”

It was unclear whether the woman left on her own or whether police had to be called.

There are plenty of conflicting reports on mask effectiveness from a variety of sources, many authoritative. For instance, in March, a video began circulating on social media showing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), saying “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” Fauci’s remarks do not represent his current stance on face coverings nor the updated guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I don’t regret anything I said then because in the context of the time in which I said it, it was correct. We were told in our task force meetings that we have a serious problem with the lack of PPEs and masks for the health providers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to take care of sick people,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), July 2020

In May, The New England Journal of Medicine wrote:

“Expanded masking protocols’ greatest contribution may be to reduce the transmission of anxiety, over and above whatever role they may play in reducing transmission of Covid-19.” The New England Journal of Medicine, May 2020

The CDC still does recommend wearing masks in public settings when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain saying