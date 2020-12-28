Op-Ed: Lamentations Over the Last and Lost

The grief some of us are experiencing has not yet crushed us, but timid milquetoast leaders and followers cannot avert the impending tragedy. Washington, DC, July 9 2018, Photo credit: Wadstock / Shutterstock.com

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – In about 600 B.C. the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah warned his people of a conspiracy that would lead to national destruction. The princes and priests ridiculed him and cast him into a miry dungeon. In time, those who ignored or mistreated Jeremiah were killed or taken into captivity. Jeremiah survived and wrote the book of Lamentations grieving over the needless desolation of his country. Later, the people sat by the rivers of Babylon and wept over all they had lost. (Psalm 137:1)

Life is full of last times and losses, like the last warm day before winter, or the last conversation with a loved one before death. Today, I am grieving over some impending last times and losses. The comrades coming into power (Biden/Harris, et al) have already begun to terminate many beloved things, including the following seven:

Christmas. The Christian core of Christmas is cancelled, more and more every year. We can’t even say Merry Christmas, let alone hold it in our hearts and live it. They are planning for long, dark winters but never Christmas.

Fossil fuels. Warmth in winter, cool in summer, good food, travel freedom, and prosperity in general are all on the chopping block because the climate hoax says that we must abandon fossil fuels to save the planet.

Traditional Families. Progressives have recognized that the family is an enemy of the all-powerful state and targeted it for termination, as explained in this irrefutable book.

Medical care. Anyone who values freedom more than equality may soon be having their last visit with a caring doctor. Progressives are already telling us that babies and old people are expendable. Government control of the medical system has always been about medically regulating the population.

Sports. They’ve already ruined women’s sports and most professional sports. Never mind about the thrill of victory, get used to the agony of defeat. Hunting, fishing, and other outdoors sports are facing increasing opposition.

Election integrity. It looks like the last free and fair election was in 2016. Now, as Stalin taught us, it doesn’t matter how you vote, only who counts the votes. Most of us know that Trump won by a landslide, but it appears the courts have now ruled that cheating is allowable.

Truth and freedom. Bid a fond farewell truth and freedom. The truth is now irrelevant, and there is increasing evidence that the Biden Crime Family has been on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) payroll for years.

All of the above are heartbreaking historical realities. Socialists have been advocating and implementing them right before our eyes. Many who were Biden/Harris voters have already recognized their tragic mistake. Those who continue to support the ongoing evil might be some of the “useful idiots” that communist leaders have laughed at for being willing exchange their freedom for false promises.

We know that the commies cheated by millions of votes. It has been reported that the CCP code name for bringing down America via election fraud was “Assassin’s Mace.” But whatever the name or method, they could not have pulled it off without millions of American dupes. It is becoming apparent that anyone continuing to criticize Trump for not accepting the phony election results is either ignorant or complicit.

The grief some of us are experiencing has not yet crushed us, but timid milquetoast leaders and followers cannot avert the impending tragedy. We can save our nation if all those who value truth and freedom will defend the constitution by resisting in word and deed every socialist principle, law, regulation, lie, and leader. One of our founding fathers, Patrick Henry, said it this way:

The question before the House is one of awful moment to this country. For my own part, I consider it as nothing less than a question of freedom or slavery… Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance by lying supinely on our backs and hugging the delusive phantom of hope, until our enemies shall have bound us hand and foot? Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power. The millions of people, armed in the holy cause of liberty, and in such a country as that which we possess, are invincible by any force which our enemy can send against us… Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!

In a recorded message to the nation President Donald Trump expressed the urgency of pursuing all legal and constitutional options as follows:

Now is the time for the American people to raise their voices and demand that this injustice be immediately corrected. Our elections must be fair, they must be honest, they must be transparent, and they must be 100 percent free of fraud. We won this election by a magnificent landslide, and the people of the United States know it. All over, they’re demonstrating, they’re angry, they’re fearful. We cannot allow a completely fraudulent election to stand…It is historically, mathematically, politically, and logically impossible…As I have just laid out, we have unveiled overwhelming evidence of election fraud. None of this should ever have been allowed in the United States of America. It is a travesty of democracy, it’s a shame upon our republic…If this egregious fraud is not fully investigated and addressed, the 2020 election will forever be regarded as illegitimate and the most corrupt election in the history of our country.

David S. Kelly has summed up our awful situation this way:

We are now a country with two distinct parties of representation, Patriots and Traitors…As much as I pray to Providence that we can resolve these issues peacefully, I know from the Bible and history that to defeat evil is more than just a spiritual task…Generations have fought this battle in the past, and now we must fight this battle for our future.

L. Todd Wood and Patrick Byrne have added this disturbing perspective:

We are facing a Maoist infiltration, which has been enabled by the Democrat Party…Our entire Federal, and many state governments are corrupted. The legacy media is bought and paid for by Beijing. So are many of our corporations—infiltrated and corrupted. There will not be another chance to fix this. Take a look at Venezuela. They have not had a fair election…[since] Hugo Chavez developed and used the very same software in Dominion Voting Systems…Sorry Trumpers, there will not be a 2024. There will only be a thousand years of darkness as the United States becomes a vassal state to an evil that harvests the organs of live political prisoners and sells them for money.

On December 21 Newt Gingrich published an article titled “Why I will not accept Joe Biden as president.“ His analysis offers great insight and inspiration for the defense of our constitution and country, which is summarized in his last paragraph:

I write this in genuine sorrow, because I think we are headed toward a serious, bitter struggle in America. This extraordinary, coordinated four-year power grab threatens the fabric of our country and the freedom of every American.

On December 27 Wayne Allyn Root explained why this particular time is so crucial:

First, because Democrats cheated and stole this election, without punishment (so far). If they get away with rigging and stealing this election, it’s all over for Republicans forevermore… Second, the 2024 election will not matter, simply because America won’t exist in 2024 — not the America we know now. Democrats will destroy that America. Trust me, this will be a foreign country by 2024.

President Trump has called for an epic gathering in Washington D.C. on January sixth. That’s the same day congress will consider the election nightmare that was The Most Dangerous Attack in World History. Let’s hope and pray that Congress and the courts have the courage to confirm Trump’s second term, which he already won. If they choose to uphold the greatest political crime in history, it will justify a period of deep mourning for our country and—as in the days of Jeremiah—great Lamentations Over the Last and Lost.