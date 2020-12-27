Two Suspects Arrested for Burglary to Restaurants Gandhi’s and TaOne Asian Fusion In Lake Worth

The driver was identified as William J. Manosh, 30, of West Palm Beach (left), and the passenger was identified as Joshua Santiago, 26 of Lake Worth (right). The suspects were found to be in possession of Gandhi’s gift cards, $293 in cash, and several miscellaneous credit cards.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to two burglaries to businesses; Gandhi’s and TaOne Asian Fusion, on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 9:26 am, both located in the 4000 block of S. SR-7, Lake Worth, where unknown suspects smashed the front window helping themselves into the register’s stealing cash and gift cards.

A short time later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Broward Sheriff’s Office that one of their stolen vehicles was located in West Palm Beach. Both occupants believed to be the suspects of the business burglaries fled from the vehicle. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, a perimeter was quickly set up and both suspects were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as William J. Manosh, 30, of West Palm Beach, and the passenger was identified as Joshua Santiago, 26 of Lake Worth. The suspects were found to be in possession of Gandhi’s gift cards, $293 in cash, and several miscellaneous credit cards.

The suspects confessed to being in the vehicle, but denied any involvement in the burglaries Both Manosh and Santiago were arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Petit Theft.