Two Suspects Arrested for Burglary to Restaurants Gandhi’s and TaOne Asian Fusion In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to two burglaries to businesses; Gandhi’s and TaOne Asian Fusion, on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 9:26 am, both located in the 4000 block of S. SR-7, Lake Worth, where unknown suspects smashed the front window helping themselves into the register’s stealing cash and gift cards.

A short time later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Broward Sheriff’s Office that one of their stolen vehicles was located in West Palm Beach. Both occupants believed to be the suspects of the business burglaries fled from the vehicle. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, a perimeter was quickly set up and both suspects were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as William J. Manosh, 30, of West Palm Beach, and the passenger was identified as Joshua Santiago, 26 of Lake Worth. The suspects were found to be in possession of Gandhi’s gift cards, $293 in cash, and several miscellaneous credit cards.

The suspects confessed to being in the vehicle, but denied any involvement in the burglaries  Both Manosh and Santiago were arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Petit Theft.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

