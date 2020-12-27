Shocking CNN Report from 2006, Seems To Mimic, Near If Not, Verbatim, Claims by Sidney Powell, Related to Venezuela Historical Election Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A CNN report from 2006 on SmartMatic, the voting machine company behind recent litigation targeting conservative news outlets, shows that speculation of vote tampering is certainly nothing new for the company and that serious questions around the legitimacy of the voting process for elections involving digital voting equipment has been significant, even at that time, for its software and potential for technology driven vote switching.

The report, which was apparently part of a Lou Dobbs investigation called “Democracy at Risk,” shows what CNN was, at that time, thoroughly investigating including what they called a “labyrinth of international holding companies” which made up SmartMatic, as well as various allegations of vote manipulation in the surprising re-election win of Former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, when exit polls had him losing 41-59% – by the next day, the results shockingly reversed.

Coincidently, the CNN report sounds eerily similar, almost verbatim, to what attorney Sidney Powell has been alleging on various news programs, many of which have been targeted by the company through threats of defamation lawsuits for claims that have been called outrageous, ridiculous, and/or wildly inaccurate conspiracy theories.

Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn's lawyer now working for Trump, says the election was rigged by "communist money" and a scheme devised by the late Hugo Chavez, President of Venezuala. pic.twitter.com/8XTnRHCzAM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 19, 2020

The investigative report, which some allege CNN is trying to get removed from the internet, connected four SmartMatic companies at the time; SmartMatic Group NV, SmartMatic Inter’L BV of Netherlands, SmartMatic Corp, and an acquisition of Sequoia Voting Systems.

Interesting cable leak from Wikileaks



Dates back to 2006https://t.co/lZ4dJNlcRz pic.twitter.com/pU1GDFeeYJ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 23, 2020

The report began with focus on Antonio Mugica, the CEO and Founder of Smartmatic, who CNN says received a 91 million business loan from the Venezuelan government. An AP report years later shows Mugica discussing Venezuela results which were confirmed tampered with.

“We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least 1 million votes,” he said. “It is important to point out that this would not have occurred if the auditors of all political parties had been present at the different stages of the election.”

SmartMatic has denied statements made about them saying that there is no evidence any voting system switched or deleted votes in the 2020 election.