Inmate Found Unresponsive, Alone In His Cell With A Piece Of Fabric Around His Neck

By Jessica Mcfadyen
On the evening of Saturday, December 26th, an inmate identified as Doug James Gow, 57, of Punta Gorda, was found unresponsive, alone in his cell with a piece of fabric around his neck. Jail staff immediately began life-saving measures as Charlotte County EMS were en route. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Per policy, corrections deputies walk the pod once every 60 minutes to ensure the safety and security of all inmates. Major Crimes detectives are on scene conducting interviews and investigating this incident. As more information is available, an update will be released accordingly. Next of kin has been notified.

