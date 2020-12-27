Detectives Investigating Saturday Night Homicide in Dania Beach

According to authorities, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, deputies responded to a apartment complex located at 321 E. Sheridan Street in reference to someone hearing gunshots. Arriving deputies discovered an adult female lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex in Dania Beach. According to authorities, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, deputies responded to a apartment complex located at 321 E. Sheridan Street in reference to someone hearing gunshots. Arriving deputies discovered an adult female lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where she later died. Homicide and crime scene detectives responded to speak to neighbors and process the crime scene.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.