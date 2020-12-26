Election Integrity Group Releases 1400-page Super-Appendix Demonstrating “Extensive Lawlessness” In Swing States During 2020 General Election

The super-appendix being released today is also attached to litigation recently filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, which seeks to prevent Congress from tallying Electoral College votes until the legislatures of each state have had a chance to independently certify the results, as required by the Constitution. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

AMHERST, VA – The Amistad Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society, an election integrity watchdog group, has announced that it is releasing a massive, 1,400-page super-appendix detailing extensive evidence of lawlessness allowing ballot and voter fraud affecting the election results in five key swing states.

“Our goal is to show the American people the shocking degree of lawlessness that prevailed during the 2020 election cycle, because we can’t allow this sort of thing to happen ever again,” said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project. “If we don’t conduct our elections in strict accordance with the law, then we aren’t a functioning constitutional republic.”

The super-appendix being released today is also attached to litigation recently filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, which seeks to prevent Congress from tallying Electoral College votes until the legislatures of each state have had a chance to independently certify the results, as required by the Constitution. Currently, numerous governors are refusing to call lawmakers into a special session to fulfill this fundamental duty — and in Michigan, the governor even deployed law enforcement officers to physically prevent Republican lawmakers and presidential electors from entering the Capitol Building.

The “super-appendix” details how state and local officials routinely violated state election laws in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Across the board, these violations were wrongfully designed to boost turnout among voters affiliated with one political party, affecting well over one million combined votes in just those five states.

The super-appendix also reveals that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spent over $400 million to create a “two-tiered” election system, with leftist nonprofit organizations funding elections in large urban areas of closely-contested battleground states and manipulating the manner in which those elections were conducted. In exchange for paying the salaries of election workers and funding the purchase of election equipment, for instance, the leftist Center for Tech and Civic Life dictated the number of polling places and ballot drop boxes in cities such as Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

“America’s elections cannot be ‘for sale’ to the highest bidder,” Kline said. “That undermines public faith in the election process by supplanting the voice of the American electorate with desires of private interests.”

In addition, secretaries of state disregarded ballot integrity laws allowing the breach of chain of custody of millions of ballots, knowing full well that such a breach permits massive fraud.

