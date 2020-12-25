Daytona Beach Woman Claims Self Defense; Killed Boyfriend After He Raised Tomahawk In Bed Late Christmas Eve; Detectives Investigating

Daytona Beach woman reported she shot and killed her live-in boyfriend when he raised a tomahawk over her as she was lying in bed late Christmas Eve. A tomahawk is a type of single-handed ax traditionally resembling a hatchet with a straight shaft.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a Daytona Beach woman reported she shot and killed her live-in boyfriend when he raised a tomahawk over her as she was lying in bed late Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the incident around 11:45 p.m. at 1160 San Jose Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Jill Fritch, 59, reported she grabbed a gun that was next to the bed and shot 60-year-old Troy Sorrell in self-defense, in fear he was about to strike her with the tomahawk as he held it over his head.

Fritch is not being charged with any crime at this time while the investigation continues. At the scene, detectives recovered the gun, a shell casing and a tomahawk with an approximately 2-foot handle. Fritch previously had an injunction against Sorrell from 2015 until January 2020. Deputies conducted a well-being check at their address in October after Fritch reported Sorrell was wearing military gear and carrying around a gun. No one was injured in that incident; Fritch told deputies Sorrell was protecting the home and she did not feel threatened by him.

Last night's fatal shooting remains under investigation, and no further information or records are available for release at this time.