Christmas Morning Death Investigation In Lehigh Acres Leads To Manslaughter Arrest

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On the morning of December 25, 2020, deputies responded to a Lehigh Acres home on the 5300 block of Butte Street in reference to a shooting. There, deputies discovered a deceased female victim with a gunshot wound inside the garage. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family, especially on a day like today,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “My top notch team at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, my family, is dedicated to working to keep our community safe.”

During their investigation, detectives established probable cause to arrest Hilario Jose Cruz, 23. Cruz was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is facing charges for Manslaughter and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. This death investigation remains active, and any further updates will be disseminated in the form of a press release.