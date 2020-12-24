Senator Ron Johnson Continues Claim That Over 200,000 Votes In Wisconsin Were Invalid, Despite State Supreme Court Ruling Otherwise

Republican U.S. Senator for Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, has continued to claim that over 200,000 votes cast in his home state for President-Elect Joe Biden were invalid and should not have been counted, despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling otherwise over a week ago. Editorial credit: Vasilis Asvestas / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

Johnson retweeted a video on Dec. 21 of testimony given by James Troupis, a Wisconsin lawyer for President Donald Trump who worked on his unsuccessful case to overturn the aforementioned 200,000 votes, which he claimed were uncovered by a presidential recount, which confirmed that President-Elect Joe Biden had won Wisconsin and its ten electoral votes by approximately 20,600 votes.

There is a lot more to the story of Wisconsin’s 2020 election and recount.



3 million people in our state voted properly.



But @JudgeTroupis testified that over 200,000 votes were not valid. pic.twitter.com/IBiiLiEY4s — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 22, 2020

“Three million people properly voted in the state of Wisconsin. More than 200,000 identified during this recount did not,” Troupis said in the video. “But those votes got counted. Our statute says they should not have been. That in our view is a taint on our election in Wisconsin.”

President Trump continues to maintain that he only lost to challenger Joe Biden in the 2020 election due to “widespread voter fraud.” However, despite the continued support of Republican politicians such as Senator Johnson, the president’s lawyers have not yet been able to prove those allegations in court.

The Wisconsin lawsuit, filed on Dec. 1 with the state Supreme Court, did not allege voter fraud; instead, the President’s lawyers based their case on the allegation that the 200,000 absentee ballots were not properly requested by voters or were turned in incorrectly, and based on that should be completely invalidated.

However, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has maintained that the 2020 election was run in a fair manner, and the Supreme Court ruled 4-3 against Trump’s lawyers, with Justice Brian Hagedorn writing that the lawsuit was “not entitled to the relief it seeks” and calling it “meritless.” Three of the seven justices on the case dissented, however, with Chief Justice Roggensack writing “errors in the certification of ballots require discarding those ballots.”

In response to the ruling, President Trump complained about Justice Hagedorn on Twitter, resulting in Hagedorn requiring police protection.