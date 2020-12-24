Whatever Happened to Competence and Content of Character?

In August, 1963, MLK gave an emotional speech in Washington D.C., saying “I had a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” meaning we should be a “color blind” society. Editorial credit: Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – We’ve seen a raft of nominations by President-Elect Joe Biden, and all seem to be classified, not by their competence in the office they are being nominated for, but for how they look (their race), gender, national origin, and sexual orientation. Is that anyway to run a government? If the people nominated are competent, fine, but if they just fit a certain identity, that is wrong and stupid to boot.

Shouldn’t government positions (or any positions in life for that matter) be filled by people meeting merit based qualifications? What does skin color or gender have to do with expertise for the position they are being nominated for?

This whole diversity nonsense is going to be the downfall of our wonderful American republic. A person should be judged and evaluated on his/her expertise and character, not on some physical feature or orientation. That great civil rights hero, Martin Luther King, must be turning over in his grave with what this country is doing to itself under the rubric of “diversity”.

In August, 1963, MLK gave an emotional speech in Washington D.C., called the “I Have a Dream Speech”, of which, a famous phrase used by him went like this:

“I had a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character”. Martin Luther King Jr.

The meaning of what he said is that we must not use race, gender, national origin, or sexual orientation in determining the worth of an individual, but on what that person offers to society as a individual.

What Joe Biden is doing is choosing people, not on their competence (although they might be competent), but on characteristics that have nothing to do with the job they are being nominated for. Take for instance, Pete Buttigieg, the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is being nominated for Transportation Secretary. He has zero experience in transportation, but he is homosexual. What does being gay have anything to do with transportation? I guess he fills the slot of sexual orientation?

What we should strive for is to makes rules fair for everybody and the best people will achieve, whatever their skin color, gender, ethnic background, or sexual orientation is. The MLK speech implied that we should be a “color blind” society.

The Democrats have been using the “race card” for quite some time in trying to mobilize and appeal to the black community to vote for them. The word minority no longer carries the dictionary definition. It is now merely a label used to justify giving complainers (a/k/a racial hustlers) anything they demand under penalty of being called a racist, a sexist, a bigot, or a homophobe. That’s a form of a “shakedown”. The term used today to apply guilt to the white person is the term “White Privilege”, which means a minority doesn’t have a chance of becoming someone of value because the white person will hold them down. Tell that canard (lie) to Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, the athletes in the NBA, NFL, and major league baseball, and the black entertainers and Hollywood stars, and business CEO’s, who are all multi-millionaires in a white majority country like the United States.

Identity politics, which the left uses constantly (especially the Democrats) is tearing our country apart for no good reason except for the quest of political power on the part of those who use it.

To show the ridiculousness of using identity as a determining factor, I saw a headline which stated the following: “Biden wants Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor Secretary, but is “concerned” about him being white”. You might want to ask, “What about his qualifications to do the job and what difference does it make what color he is”?

We must, if our country is to survive and prosper, judge each individual on the basis of their competence and character, otherwise we will become a country of mediocrity.