Free Wellness Luncheon Coming to Hilton West Palm Beach Airport, Jan. 14-16; One-On-One Screenings, Seca Medical Body Composition Analyzer

PharmXhealthOne, a series of wellness centers and urgent care facilities located throughout South Florida in Boynton Beach, Port Saint Lucie, and Wellington, is sponsoring a three-day Wellness Luncheon at the Hilton West Palm Beach Airport on January 14, 15 and 16. The event was set up with the ADA and CDC in order to ensure that all information made available at the event is 100% correct and up-to-date. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – PharmXhealthOne, a series of wellness centers and urgent care facilities located throughout South Florida, with clinics in Boynton Beach, Port Saint Lucie, and Wellington, will be sponsoring a free three-day Wellness Luncheon at the Hilton West Palm Beach Airport on January 14th, 15th and 16th, 2021.

PharmXhealthOne, operating since 2014, is a top-tier wellness center providing holistic, naturopathic, and functional medicine to their patients. The provider focuses on five essentials to good healthy living and preventive care, the right mindset, pure and good nutrition, exercise and oxygen, as well as minimizing toxin exposure, according to president and CEO Que Os.

“This is a big event, and we want to let people know that PharmXhealthOne is there to serve our community and we invite everyone to come to this luncheon,” he said. “There will be numerous services and information that the public will be able to access, and all of it for free.”

The Wellness Luncheon, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, 150 Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 and Que Os noted that it was especially important to hold this event in light of the ongoing pandemic; one he hopes is now on its way to being over in light of the new release of effective vaccines that are currently being distributed nationwide.

“If you look at the data on who has died from the coronavirus, it’s mostly people with pre-existing conditions, the number one being diabetes, which brings hypertension and other issues,” Que Os says. “That’s why we’re having this luncheon… we want to show people what they have to do, step-by-step, A to Z if they are diabetic during the pandemic.”

“This event up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to ensure that all information made available at the event is 100% correct and up-to-date. In addition, the Wellness Luncheon will be concentrating on numerous aspects of preventative care that people can include in their lifestyles, including giving guests the opportunity to meet PharmXhealthOne healthcare providers up-close and personal.”

Services at the event that will be made available at the Wellness Luncheon – and carried out by highly-qualified workers – will include one-on-one health screenings carried out with a state-of-the-art seca medical body composition analyzer, Que Os said.

“I want to introduce people to the seca machine… it can tell you if you have almost any issue, such as diabetes, cancer, or many other conditions, this machine can tell you exactly what’s going on in your body, in a 3D format,” he said. “In addition, we also have another machine that can detect and treat sexual dysfunction, as well as other treatments that address diabetes and its related issues, including fitness instruction for burning calories and a nutritionist who can show you how to prepare your meals every day.”

A body contouring machine will also be made available for attendees to check out, Que Os said noting that PharmXhealthOne are providers who focus on the healthcare of the patient, and the upcoming Wellness Luncheon is a great way to introduce themselves to the community. The event will be held on the entire downstairs of the hotel, which can accommodate up to 3,500 guests with strict social distancing protocols in place.

Americans are dying from chronic disease brought about by obesity, diabetes, and uncontrolled blood pressure, and all of those three things are the foundation for heart disease. The most interesting is that we don’t see it in our statistics yet, because it predominantly affects younger people, most whom haven’t died yet to show in statistical records.



PharmXhealthOne encourages all to attend this free event focused on improving health and increased longevity.

“Give yourself and your children the gift of health for 2021. I’ve been to events like this and they’re often anywhere from $500 to $1,000 just to get in,” Que Os said. “This is why I want people to come and take advantage of this, and of course a great opportunity to promote PharmXhealthOne to the local community.”

To register for this free event visit the online registration Event RSVP or call one of three local offices at 561-847-4654 in Boynton Beach, 888-387-7218 in Port Saint Lucie, or 561-208-3970 in Wellington Village.