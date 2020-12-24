Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Dania Beach

According to authorities, shortly before 10:30 p.m., December 23, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 51st Court in Dania Beach. Responding deputies found a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the Wednesday night shooting that left a man dead in Dania Beach. According to authorities, shortly before 10:30 p.m., December 23, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 51st Court in Dania Beach. Responding deputies found a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. No one else was injured. Thursday afternoon, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Northeast 16th Court in Fort Lauderdale and located a vehicle and persons of interest. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.