Deland Man, 41, Killed When Vehicle Slipped Off Jack, Pinning Him Underneath; Witnesses Rushed to But, Pronounced Dead at the Scene

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MAN CRUSHED BY CAR
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when D’Angiolillo was on a friend’s remote property removing parts from scrap vehicles. One of those vehicles slipped off a jack that was placed on loose terrain, pinning him and causing severe injuries to his chest and head. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A DeLand man was killed Wednesday in an apparent accident when a car he was working on slipped off a jack and pinned him underneath. Jay D’Angiolillo, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday morning at 1750 Hymore Drive, northeast of DeLand, despite witnesses’ and paramedics’ attempts to save him.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when D’Angiolillo was on a friend’s remote property removing parts from scrap vehicles. One of those vehicles slipped off a jack that was placed on loose terrain, pinning him and causing severe injuries to his chest and head.

Two witnesses rushed to place another jack under the car, lifted it off D’Angiolillo, and began CPR while calling for help. Paramedics took over CPR minutes later, but pronounced D’Angiolillo deceased shortly before 8 a.m. Detectives found no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances during the initial stages of the death investigation.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

