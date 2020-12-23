Vehicle Crash Kills 80-Year-Old Pedestrian In Central Broward

At the same time a Plantation man was driving an elderly pedestrian was crossing the 4400 block of Davie Boulevard Extension southbound. As the driver entered the Davie Boulevard Extension, the pedestrian walked into the path of the Pontiac and was struck.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – An 80-year-old pedestrian is dead following a vehicle crash in unincorporated Central Broward. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday, December 19, Jerry Posey Jr., 61, of Plantation, was traveling eastbound in a red 2008 Pontiac Vibe near the 4500 block of Davie Boulevard Extension in unincorporated Central Broward.

At the same time, an elderly pedestrian was crossing the 4400 block of Davie Boulevard Extension southbound. As Posey Jr. entered the 4400 block of Davie Boulevard Extension, the pedestrian walked into the path of the Pontiac and was struck.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personal responded, and the 80-year-old victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at 9:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the male had crossed the roadway in an area not designated for pedestrian crossing. Neither impairment nor excessive speed are being considered as contributing causes to the crash. The investigation continues.