President Donald Trump Delivers Message to American People On Why He Is Contesting Election Results; Largely Unreported by Mainstream Media

WASHINGTON, D.C. – From the White House, President Donald Trump released a video on social media last night, Tuesday, December 22, covering two major items, first explaining why he is continuing to fight for what he believes to be a necessary battle for integrity while blasting the election results that produced what he believes is a fraudulent win for Democrat Joe Biden.

In what has become all too common, the message went largely unreported by all mainstream media television networks, which is likely why it was produced specifically for social media, live streamed on Facebook, and the President Tweeted it on his Twitter account.

In the roughly 14-minute video titled “Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States” Trump called for full transparency in the election process and promised to pursue this process through every aspect of legal and constitutional law.

My fellow Americans, today I want to explain to you why I am so determined to pursue every legal and constitutional option available to stop the theft of the presidential election. As president one of my most solemn duties is to protect the integrity of your sacred right to vote. This year using the virus as a pretext, democrat officials in the key swing states illegally violated their own state laws in order to enable encourage and facilitate fraud on a scale never before seen in the history of our country.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



Full Video: https://t.co/avKfYctPAD pic.twitter.com/i8IMLhH53Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Trump also last night criticized what he called a disaster of a stimulus bill passed by Congress and the Senate this week saying he will veto the entire bill if it does not include more money for Americans, while reducing funds for foreign nations.

Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault, it was China’s fault. Not their fault. I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done. Thank you very much.

All major media carried only his speech on the COVID relief bill.