Detectives Investigation Death At John E. Polk Correctional Facility

SANFORD, FL – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility (JEPCF) of inmate Justin Lee Hixon, 45, of Lakeland. According to authorities, early last night, JEPCF staff performing routine checks of inmates discovered Hixon unresponsive in his cell and hanging from a bedsheet that was tied around his neck.

JEPCF staff immediately began CPR in an attempt to revive Hixon, but all efforts to save him were unsuccessful. The Seminole County Fire Department also responded and pronounced Hixon deceased shortly after arrival.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a suicide, and there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Hixon had been incarcerated in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility since December 19 on a Pinellas County warrant for failure to redeliver a hired vehicle.