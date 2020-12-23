CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigation Death At John E. Polk Correctional Facility

By Jessica Mcfadyen
INMATE SUICIDE
SANFORD, FL – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility (JEPCF) of inmate Justin Lee Hixon, 45, of Lakeland. According to authorities, early last night, JEPCF staff performing routine checks of inmates discovered Hixon unresponsive in his cell and hanging from a bedsheet that was tied around his neck.

JEPCF staff immediately began CPR in an attempt to revive Hixon, but all efforts to save him were unsuccessful. The Seminole County Fire Department also responded and pronounced Hixon deceased shortly after arrival.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a suicide, and there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Hixon had been incarcerated in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility since December 19 on a Pinellas County warrant for failure to redeliver a hired vehicle.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

