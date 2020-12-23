After Lengthy Investigation Detectives Charge Career Burglar With 15 Counts Related To South Florida Residential Burglaries

Levine had served a total of 20 years in Florida prisons. He was most recently released on September 19, 2014 after serving 12 years in prison. His Florida Department of Corrections record shows 19 convictions for the crime of Burglary of a Dwelling and 7 convictions for Grand Theft.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – From February 2017 through February 2020, Palm Beach Sheriff’s detectives have investigated over 35 residential burglaries within unincorporated Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. In February of 2019, deputies identified, Joshua Neal Levine as a potential suspect through investigative means, to include, identifying his white 2011 Jaguar, bearing Florida license plate # DYVS06, in the immediate area of a number of burglaries.

On December 18, 2020, a residential search warrant as well as an arrest warrant was approved for Joshua Levine, 57, of Boynton Beach, by the Honorable Judge Kayser. On December 22, 2020, both warrants were executed when Levine left his apartment in the 1000 block of Audace Avenue located. Levine was taken into custody without issue.

A search of the apartment and both of Levine’s white Jaguar XJ’s resulted in the seizer of large amount of women and men’s jewelry, burglary tools, business documents and other miscellaneous items. Joshua Levine is currently residing in the Palm Beach County Jail on 15 charges related to burglary, stolen property, possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Levine had served a total of 20 years in Florida prisons. He was most recently released on September 19, 2014 after serving 12 years in prison. His Florida Department of Corrections record shows 19 convictions for the crime of Burglary of a Dwelling and 7 convictions for Grand Theft.