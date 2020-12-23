CrimeLocalSociety

After Lengthy Investigation Detectives Charge Career Burglar With 15 Counts Related To South Florida Residential Burglaries

By Joe Mcdermott
Levine had served a total of 20 years in Florida prisons.  He was most recently released on September 19, 2014 after serving 12 years in prison. His Florida Department of Corrections record shows 19 convictions for the crime of Burglary of a Dwelling and 7 convictions for Grand Theft. 

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – From February 2017 through February 2020, Palm Beach Sheriff’s detectives have investigated over 35 residential burglaries within unincorporated Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.  In February of 2019, deputies identified, Joshua Neal Levine as a potential suspect through investigative means, to include, identifying his white 2011 Jaguar, bearing Florida license plate # DYVS06, in the immediate area of a number of burglaries.

On December 18, 2020, a residential search warrant as well as an arrest warrant was approved for Joshua Levine, 57, of Boynton Beach, by the Honorable Judge Kayser. On December 22, 2020, both warrants were executed when Levine left his apartment in the 1000 block of Audace Avenue located. Levine was taken into custody without issue.

A search of the apartment and both of Levine’s white Jaguar XJ’s resulted in the seizer of large amount of women and men’s jewelry, burglary tools, business documents and other miscellaneous items. Joshua Levine is currently residing in the Palm Beach County Jail on 15 charges related to burglary, stolen property, possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
