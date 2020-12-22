Six People Arrested After Narcotics Unit Executes Search Warrant at Woman’s Run-Down Drug Home In Spring Hill

The owner of the residence, Derby Morgan, 66, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $12,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Friday, December 18, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 7185 Holiday Drive in Spring Hill. The residence has been an on-going problem within the community according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office which has received numerous complaints and tips regarding illegal activity being conducted in and on the property. Complaints ranged from short-term traffic, suspicious persons, to frequent and various disturbances.

Between August 1, 2017 and December 16, 2020, a total of 520 calls for service have been logged at the residence. Recently, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services have responded to three separate “overdose” calls where Narcan (opioid overdose reversal spray) was utilized to reverse the overdose.

Using this information, along with other investigative techniques, a search warrant was obtained.

The home was without power and running water. There was also evidence of a fire that occurred in a back bedroom of the residence and wires were hanging from the ceiling. These deplorable conditions were cause for concern with more than seven people living in the residence.

The Hernando County Building Department responded to inspect the structure and quickly determined it would be condemned, as it was unsafe. The owner, Morgan, was given a period of time to make the required improvements, otherwise the structure will be demolished.

Five additional individuals were located in the residence.

Brian Courtney, 33, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Equipment. His bond was set at $1,000.

Kristin Smart, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of drug equipment, heroin possession w/intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, possess structure/vehicle to sell drugs.

Her bond was set at $26,000.

Shawn Thompson, 42, was arrested and charged with marijuana possession (less than 20 grams), possession of drug equipment, and providing a false name to law enforcement. His bond was set at $3,000.

Ismael Santos, 55, was arrested and charged with heroin possession w/intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, possession structure/vehicle to sell drugs, possession of drug equipment. His bond was set at $41,000.