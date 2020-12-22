CrimeLocalSociety

REWARD: Palm Beach Detectives Seeking ID of “Brazen” Suspect Now Dubbed “The Porch Pirate,” Stole Package From Home in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of a suspect they say stole a package from a home located in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue South, in the City of Lake Worth Beach. This incident occurred on December 19, 2020 at 10:00 am.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

