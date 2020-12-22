Pair Lands in Jail on Charges of Reckless Driving in Spring Hill

Nicholas Maier, 22, and Alejandro Fernandez-Perez, 27 were each issued a traffic citation for Reckless Driving. Both suspects were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held on a $1,000 bond.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Saturday, December 19, at 10 p.m., a deputy on proactive patrol in the area of Commercial Way and Timber Pines Drive observed two vehicles traveling north at a high rate of speed. The deputy activated his agency-issued radar, which displayed a speed of 78 mph for the driver of a Subaru WRX and 102 mph for the operator of a green motorcycle.

The deputy located the vehicles stopped at a traffic light at Commercial Way and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill. The light turned green, and both vehicles accelerated at a high rate of speed. The deputy once again activated his radar, which displayed a speed of 127 mph for both vehicles, which were side by side, as they drove away.

The deputy was able to locate the vehicles stopped at Commercial Way and Northcliffe Boulevard where he conducted a traffic stop on the drivers of both vehicles.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Alejandro Fernandez-Perez, 27. Perez advised the deputy he knew the reason for the traffic stop and said he believed he was traveling 100 mph. The driver of the Subaru WRX was identified as Nicholas Maier, 22. Maier advised he was traveling 120 mph.

Perez and Maier were each issued a traffic citation for Reckless Driving. Both suspects were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held on a $1,000 bond.