Op-Ed: Biden Has Exhausted His Usefulness To The Party; His Job Is Done, Now Joe’s Got To Go

Then 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking during an event on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Los Angeles Trade–Technical College, in Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Yasamin Jafari Tehrani / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – If you think that Joe Biden’s term as president will extend through a full four year term, there are a few used Dominion voting machines I’m offering to sell you at retail prices. In fact, I’ll make a prediction that his trusted staff of doctors, within three weeks after the inauguration, if not sooner, will sadly come to the conclusion that the Big Man has developed some severe mysterious symptoms requiring him to resign his office and hand it over to his Vice President, Kamala Harris, who then assumes the Presidency. And, under the provisions of the 25th Amendment, enacted after President Kennedy’s assassination, it appears that when Kamala assumes the role as President, she can nominate someone to replace her as Vice President. If you recall, back in 1974, after Nixon resigned and ford assumed the Presidency, Ford nominated Nelson Rockefeller to be his Vice President. More on this later.

Uneasy Democrats know that Biden must leave office as quickly as possible. He cannot face the simplest of questions from an exasperated media who covered for and helped catapult him into office. They’re already pressing for some answers as to what Joe has planned to handle domestic and international problems. They can no longer ask him what his favorite flavors are or give him ready made questions about how he loves and believes in his son, Hunter. They might even go so far as to press him on why his selection of cabinet and team of burned out advisors all seem to be retreads from the regimes of Obama and Clinton. Where are the new ideas to douse the fires of new situations? Expect the snarling tigers at the gates, the leaders of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran to soon start testing him with military threats to our overseas allies to take advantage of an obviously out-of-touch-with-reality, Biden. Our loyal friends in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Egypt, Arabia and Eastern Europe are holding their breaths awaiting the onslaught from their enemies. It’s coming.

Joe has already exhausted his usefulness to the party. His job is done. He was loyal and played out his role while entombed in his basement, letting the obviously criminal mail in ballots, bogus voting machines and the sent from heaven Chinese Virus slide him into office. Joe can no longer hide from view. He appears unable, not only, to give an unrehearsed vision of his plans to re-unite a severely divided country but as well, to soothe the anxieties of a world being strangled by the deadly virus. He still hasn’t unveiled his blueprint covering the continual search for, distribution of and monitoring the efficacy of the myriad of mind boggling cures and preventatives now pouring out of labs.

He is obviously mentally at a stand still. He has to go as quickly as possible after being sworn in. The Democrats have no honor. They have used Biden; he’s no longer an asset; he’s a tragedy (to them) ready to happen. He has to be replaced. His recently “broken foot” incident was the beginning. Most probably, his “Dr. wife,” Jill will break the news of his recently diagnosed “illness” and with an emotional tear-jerker performance to the world, will announce his resignation from office. Look to Bernie Sanders, to be selected by Harris, to fill the chair of VP. After all, we can’t have another woman or black in the White House and Bernie will win the hearts of the necessary radical Left to support the Harris Presidency. The coming Four Years of Horror are nearly upon us. May we pray for G-d’s help in wading through them.